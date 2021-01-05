Ohio State Becomes All-Time Winningest Program in Major College Football History

After beating Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, the Buckeyes now have the best winning percentage in the history of major college football.

The Ohio State victory over Clemson was memorable for so many reasons - chief among them, it gave the Buckeyes a chance to compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

It also exorcised all of the demons of the recent past, as the Tigers had beaten the Buckeyes three times this decade and twice in the CFP era.

But as it turns out, there's another slightly less-publicized reason why it was an important win for the Buckeyes. That victory over Clemson officially made Ohio State the all-time winningest program in FBS college football history.

Based on winning percentage, the Buckeyes have edged past Boise State as the winningest FBS program in college football. After 130 years of competition, the Buckeyes have a 73.09 percent winning percentage, which is 1-one hundredth of a percentage better than Boise State, but the Broncos have played 671 fewer games than OSU.

More importantly are the three other programs listed there - Alabama, Notre Dame and Michigan - who Ohio State is often recruiting against as the biggest and most successful programs historically in college football.

