Ohio State Becomes All-Time Winningest Program in Major College Football History

NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Search

Ohio State Now Owns Highest All-Time Winning Percentage in FBS History

After beating Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, the Buckeyes now have the best winning percentage in the history of major college football.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ohio State victory over Clemson was memorable for so many reasons - chief among them, it gave the Buckeyes a chance to compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

It also exorcised all of the demons of the recent past, as the Tigers had beaten the Buckeyes three times this decade and twice in the CFP era.

But as it turns out, there's another slightly less-publicized reason why it was an important win for the Buckeyes. That victory over Clemson officially made Ohio State the all-time winningest program in FBS college football history.

Based on winning percentage, the Buckeyes have edged past Boise State as the winningest FBS program in college football. After 130 years of competition, the Buckeyes have a 73.09 percent winning percentage, which is 1-one hundredth of a percentage better than Boise State, but the Broncos have played 671 fewer games than OSU.

More importantly are the three other programs listed there - Alabama, Notre Dame and Michigan - who Ohio State is often recruiting against as the biggest and most successful programs historically in college football.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Will Play vs. Alabama, But Doesn't Discuss Injury

CFP National Championship Tickets Extremely Limited, Pricey

First Glance: Five Things From Ohio State's Sugar Bowl Pounding of Clemson

WATCH: Nick Saban, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain Discuss Playing Ohio State

Trey Sermon Followed Record-Breaking Performance in Style

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Brutus Buckeye
Football

Ohio State Becomes All-Time Winningest Program in Major College Football History

Trey Sermon
Football

Trey Sermon Previews Chance to Play for National Title

Urban Meyer
Football

Is Urban Meyer Heading to Jacksonville?

Ryan Day Opening Statement Ahead of Playing Alabama in the National Championship Game
Football

Ryan Day Kicks Off CFP Championship Week Coverage

Alabama Offensive Line
Football

Alabama Offensive Line Wins Joe Moore Award

Nick Saban Opening Statement Ahead of Playing Ohio State at the National Championship
Football

Nick Saban, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain Discuss Playing the Buckeyes

Jaylen Waddle
Football

Alabama Star Receiver Jaylen Waddle May Play in Championship Game, Returning to Practice

Justin Fields
Football

Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Will Play vs. Alabama

NCAA Headquarters
Basketball

Entire March Madness Tournament to be Played in State of Indiana