Nick Saban, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain Discuss Playing the Buckeyes

Watch the highlights from Monday's press availability from Alabama as the Crimson Tide prepare for the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide, two of the true bluebloods of college football, are meeting one week from today for all the marbles.

In a season that saw teams play different numbers of games and different leagues playing with different standards and protocols, it's oddly fitting that two very different resumes would converge for the final game of the college football season. And yet, at the beginning of most years, Alabama and Ohio State are among the most popular picks for teams to win a national championship. In many ways, it's no surprise at all that the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are here. They recruit the best players in the country (as evidenced again by the 2021 national recruiting rankings) and they develop those players into NFL stars at an extremely high rate.

As the week of interviews and press conferences is now officially underway, it's a very different feel to the national championship coverage. Everything will be done virtually, as has been the case for these teams all year. There won't be nearly as much pomp and circumstance surrounding the game down in Miami this time around.

Meanwhile, here are a few of the highlights from today's availability with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and defensive back Patrick Surtain II. Coach Saban's opening statement is available in the video atop the page.

Here's Saban on the Buckeyes' defense, his respect for Ryan Day and Buckeye running back Trey Sermon's recent success

Here's DeVonta Smith on playing the Buckeyes and making it back to the national championship game

Here's Patrick Surtain on playing the Buckeyes and making it back to the national championship game

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

