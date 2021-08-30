Five Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Minnesota

Here are the biggest takeaways from Ryan Day's first in-season presser of the year.

Ryan Day addressed the media on Monday afternoon ahead of the season opener against Minnesota. If you want to watch the entire presser, here's the video.

As Day and the Buckeyes prepare for their Big Ten title defense, here are five major takeaways from his first press conference of the season:

It's the C.J. Stroud Show

Ryan Day was asked heading into Week 1 if he had any plans to play a second quarterback to give someone else some reps. Not only did he say that isn't the plan, he followed up by saying they don't really have an established No. 2 option at quarterback right now between Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III. He spoke to their competitive camp and said that neither guy is ahead of the other.

So expect C.J. Stroud to take all the snaps on Saturday, unless there is an injury or perhaps if the game becomes such a blow out that the Buckeyes decide it's best to pull the starters.

No Answer Yet on Palaie Gaoteote IV

Ohio State's linebackers room is getting lots of attention after the Buckeyes lost so many players from last year's team. One reinforcement that OSU is hoping to add to the roster is USC Trojans transfer Palaie Gaoteote IV, but he has not yet been cleared by the NCAA.

Gaoteote has been in camp and with the team now for several months, and he is ready to play if he's ruled eligible. But he continues to have to wait and see how the NCAA is going to handle his transfer request.

"The NCAA asked for some additional information, I guess they're still looking it over," Day said. "So unfortunately we don't have any more information on that even as we're heading into the game here. It's a difficult spot for him - and us - as we're waiting to hear, but we're still optimistic that we'll get good news."

Offensive Line Looking for Five Best Players

Ryan Day and his staff aren't tipping their hands publicly about which five offensive linemen are going to play and at which spots. But it's hard to envision seeing anyone other than Nick Petit-Frere, Thayer Munford, Harry Miller, Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones taking the field on Thursday night.

Petit-Frere told the media that he's expecting and preparing to play left tackle. Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa told the media during camp that Miller has the edge at center and he is a returning starter, so it's logical to think he'll play that spot. Thayer Munford's move to guard made it possible for Dawand Jones to get on the line at right tackle.

I think that's a safe bet as to what you'll see on Thursday night.

Buckeyes Will Play Depth at Wide Receiver

When asked specifically if freshman targets Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. would be ready to go this week, Day said he's been very impressed with those guys during camp and they will factor into this opening game. He said between Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming and the two freshmen in Emeka and Marvin, they feel like they have a really good room and a chance to play some depth right out of the gates.

I think fans are going to love what they're going to see from those six guys. It has a chance to be a very special season for the Buckeye receivers.

Expect a Rotation on the Defensive Line

Day also said that Jack Sawyer (and insinuated J.T. Tuimoloau) would see time on Thursday night as well. He said Larry Johnson's travel roster will include 12 or 13 defensive linemen and if guys are getting on the bus and plane to go, they're going to play.

Ohio State fans should expect to see some of the true freshman that have been so highly touted make an impact right away Week 1.

-----

-----

