How to Watch: Ohio State, Minnesota Open the Season Thursday Night

The Buckeyes open their campaign with a trip to Minneapolis for the first time since 2014.

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to open the 2021 season this week with a trip to Minnesota for the first time since 2014.

The Buckeyes are 4-time defending Big Ten champions and have been in the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons. But with new leadership - including a new quarterback this year - Ohio State has a lot to prove if they want to be back in that same position come December.

Ryan Day has not lost a Big Ten game in his head coaching career, winning by a margin of fewer than 10 points only once (last year against Indiana). The Buckeyes are currently a 13.5-point favorite on Thursday night.

Here's how you can follow along as the Buckeyes open their quest for a fifth consecutive Big Ten crown.

How to Watch/Stream, Listen to Ohio State vs. Minnesota

Television: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports Go App

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and )

National Radio: Touchdown Radio

Announcers: TBA

