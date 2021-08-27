Season Preview: Ohio State's Quest for a Fifth Straight Big Ten Title Begins Thursday

The Buckeyes are again the favorite to win the Big Ten, but have a few questions to answer after losing some of last year's elite talent.

Ryan Day knows the weight that comes along with having a job like this one.

Winning at Ohio State is an expectation, a standard. Losing is unacceptable.

That's a tough cross to bear, but one the Buckeyes have excelled with over the last 20 years now since they beat Miami in the BCS National Title game.

Despite losing several of last year's stars to the NFL (including their unquestioned leader in Justin Fields), the Buckeyes aren't losing sight of the ultimate goal ... get back on top of the college football mountain as the last team standing at the end of the season.

“We don’t have a choice,” Day said after spring practice concluded, and has since reiterated several times. “I tell the guys all the time that we have to (meet those expectations). That’s the desperation we have to wake up with every day as a coaching staff, as players. I tell the guys all the time I wake up scared that people want what we have.

“The expectation has been set, we know that. It was the same expectation when I was fortunate enough to be (named) the head coach a couple years ago and the expectation hasn’t changed and won’t in 20 years here at Ohio State.

“We’re expected to be the best. With that comes great responsibility. We’ll wake up every day and just grind. I keep using the word ‘obsessed.’ Our players have to become obsessed with maximizing themselves in the weight room, watching film and getting themselves prepared to play against Minnesota.”

The obsession that drove this team throughout the summer and during training camp has reached a fever pitch. It's time to see what the 2021 Buckeyes are all about.

Here are a few of the biggest storylines going into the season. You can check out our season preview podcast for many of the hot-button topics coming into the season.

Day Unbeaten Through Two Tours of Big Ten

The first two trips around the Midwest have left Buckeye fans with a few heart palpitations, but largely unscathed with 14 wins in as many tries. Last year's 42-35 win over Indiana and 2019's 28-17 victory against Penn State have really been the only close games within league play.

Ohio State returns two of the best offensive lineman in the country with Thayer Munford and Nick Petit-Frere, arguably the two best receivers in college football with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and has added depth at every position on that side of the ball ... perhaps even at quarterback. Speaking of that...

C.J. Stroud Takes the Reigns

The 3-man race between C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord emerged with a Stroud victory, but Ryan Day has also been vocal about needing more than one QB this year.

“When you think about it right now, it’s a long journey all the way to January of next year,” Day said a few weeks ago. “That’s really the focus of right now is for these guys to realize that in order for us to win championships and to get to where we need to get to, that room has to be strong and they have to pull for each other. That’s just the way it’s going to go."

It's been well-documented that Justin Fields has played nearly every meaningful snap for two seasons. So there's an element of 'go out and prove it' with Stroud earning the job out of camp. But his receiving corps expressed a great deal of confidence in him this week.

“It’s just the ability to spread the ball all around," Wilson said of what he loves about his new quarterback. "There’s not a throw on the field he can’t make. Now he’s taken on a leadership role early since he’s only been here for two years. So for him taking on that role this offseason the way he has and then into camp, that’s huge. To see his development and his growth, he’s taken a huge couple steps in these past couple months — and he knows it, too. I can’t wait to see how he takes it on in his first game starting.”

Stroud opens the season among the nation's favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Depending on which oddsmaker you prefer, he's almost a unanimous top-5 pick.

Thayer Munford, Chris Olave Unexpectedly Return

Perhaps it goes without saying, but I think having Munford and Olave's leadership back on this team is enormously consequential.

Two guys who know how to handle their business, who absolutely have careers in the NFL after their Buckeye days are over, and guys that are foundational program stalwarts. Ryan Day and his staff know they never have to worry about Munford and Olave handling their business off the field the right way.

This team is certainly talented, but they lost a lot of leadership from a year ago. I think having Thayer and Chris back this year will pay big dividends. Unsurprisingly, both were elected captains.

Freshman Class Among the Best Ever

Speaking of youth ... this incoming freshman class has been discussed ad nauseum by now. But the Ohio State incoming class is the best class they've ever signed (on paper) and one of the best classes any school has ever brought aboard. There are lofty expectations that come with that kind of talent - the kind of expectations OSU lives with daily.

Which of those young guns will get on the field and make an early impact? TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. are my early picks for impact guys on the offensive side. When the Silver Bullets are out there, I expect Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau to see some time rotating in on the D-Line, and I think Denzel Burke and J.K. Johnson have a chance to make some plays in the secondary.

Finally, Fans!

Is there anything more highly anticipated right now than Ohio Stadium being absolutely packed as the Buckeyes host Oregon on Sept. 11? I'm not sure there is. Like so many of you, I have missed game days and traditions like crazy.

All indications from Ohio State are that they are expecting a full capacity crowd this season. While so many things in our world are still touch-and-go as we come out of this CoVID-19 pandemic, seeing Brutus roam the sidelines, hearing the roar of the crowd and watching an epic half time performance from The Best Damn Band In The Land will never be taken for granted again!

