Ohio State To Open 2027 Season Against Bowling Green

The Buckeyes and Falcons will do battle on the gridiron for the sixth time.

Ohio State will open the 2027 season with a Sept. 4 game against Bowling Green, the the latter announced on Wednesday afternoon.

It will mark the sixth all-time meeting between two in-state programs, with the Buckeyes holding a 5-0 lead over the Falcons. The first matchup was in 1992, with the most-recent game being a 77-10 blowout in the 2016 season opener. All five games have taken place in Columbus.

Bowling Green was scheduled to play at Ohio State last fall, but that game was cancelled when the Big Ten went to a conference-only season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The hope was that the game would eventually be rescheduled, and now it has been.

Other non-conference games scheduled for 2027 include a trip to Boston College and a home matchup with Alabama. The first part of the home-and-home series with the Crimson Tide is set for Sept. 18 while the game against the Eagles does not yet have a date.

-----

You may also like:

Carmen's Crew Upset By The Money Team In The Basketball Tournament

Craft, Diebler Focused On Future Of Carmen's Crew, Not Final Game

2022 North Carolina TE Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

2022 Georgia DT Christen Miller Includes Ohio State In Top 4

Ohio State LB Commits C.J. Hicks, Gabe Powers On Butkus Award Watch List

Dallas Cowboys Officially Sign Former Ohio State S Malik Hooker

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook