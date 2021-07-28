Top-Seeded Carmen's Crew Upset By The Money Team In The Basketball Tournament

Floyd Mayweather’s squad used a late run to knock off the Ohio State alumni team on its home floor.

Much like his professional boxing career, Floyd Mayweather is apparently unbeatable as a general manager.

In fact, Mayweather’s squad, The Money Team, trailed Carmen’s Crew by as much as 18 points in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Round of 16 matchup at The Basketball Tournament before storming back late to win 91-89.

The final result was a surprise, as Carmen’s Crew jumped out to a 31-21 first-quarter lead by making 12 of its first 16 shots, including 5-of-5 shooting from behind the arc and a quick 10 points from forward William Buford.

The teams traded punches in the second quarter, which ended with guard Aaron Craft finding guard David Lighty for a corner three-pointer at the buzzer to give Carmen’s Crew a 12-point halftime lead.

As mentioned, Carmen’s Crew pushed the deficit to 18 midway through the third quarter. However, The Money Team opened the final frame on a 14-7 run to pull within five points with four minutes remaining, which is when the Elam Ending was triggered and a target score of 91 was established.

With the clock turned off, The Money Team scored five straight points to tie the game at 83. Both teams then chipped in six points apiece before former Rhode Island guard Xavier Munford, who scored a game-high 22 points, knocked Carmen’s Crew out of the tournament with the winning basket.

“That was tragic,” guard Jon Diebler said in his postgame press conference, "but I mean, that’s basketball.”

Center Kosta Koufos led Carmen’s Crew with 18 points, while Buford – who let the game in the the third quarter with an ankle injury, finished with 15 points.

The Money Team will now face the No. 6 Blue Collar U – the Buffalo alumni team – in the quarterfinals, which take place at the University of Dayton Arena on July 31. Carmen’s Crew, meanwhile, will have to regroup after dropping a game in Columbus for the second year in a row.

