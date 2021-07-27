2022 North Carolina TE Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

The Buckeyes have suffered their second decommitment of the current recruiting cycle.

Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benji Gosnell announced on Tuesday evening that he has decommitted from Ohio State.

“This has been very hard,” Gosnell said in a post on Twitter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity OSU has given me and the class they have shown throughout this tough decision. But after thorough discussion with my family, I have decommitted from Ohio State and opened up my recruitment.”

The 6-foot-4 and 225-pound Gosnell, who is considered the 13th-best tight end and No. 320 prospect overall in the class of 2022, pledged his services to the Buckeyes in November over finalists Florida and North Carolina.

Gosnell has not been to campus since, though he was supposed to make a trip in June. Baseball and other obligations prevented him from doing so, and now he becomes the second player to decommit from Ohio State this cycle joining Bloomington (Ind.) South four-star athlete Dasan McCullough, who flipped to Indiana in April.

Gosnell’s decision leaves the Buckeyes with just one commitment at tight end in Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona four-star Bennett Christian, which means offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson will now have to look for another player to fill his spot after spending most of the summer focused on next cycle.

Ohio State currently has offers out to just five tight ends for the class of 2022, including Christian, Gosnell, North Carolina four-star commit Holden Staes, Texas A&M four-star pledge Donovan Green and uncommitted four-star Oscar Delp. Expect new offers to go out in the coming days.

