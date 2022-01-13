Report: Ohio State Adds Oklahoma State’s Koy McFarland, Michael Hunter To Coaching Staff

Both McFarland and Hunter coached under new Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, Ohio State has hired Oklahoma State’s Koy McFarland and Michael Hunter in off-field defensive support staff roles.

McFarland and Hunter spent last season under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as quality control coach and graduate assistant, respectively. They’re both already in the university’s online directory, but the Buckeyes have not yet announced their exact roles.

A former wide receiver at Arkansas-Monticello and son of former Stephen F. Austin head coach Robert McFarland, the younger McFarland began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. He had a two-year stint at Louisiana Tech before joining the Cowboys’ staff as a graduate assistant in 2019.

McFarland worked specifically with the linebackers at Oklahoma State and served as the Cowboys’ linebackers coach for the win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl following Knowles’ departure.

Hunter, meanwhile, played cornerback at both Indiana and Oklahoma State from 2011-15, recording 102 tackles, 16 pass break ups and three interceptions. He went undrafted but spent four seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

After joining the Cowboys’ staff in March 2021 as a graduate assistant, Hunter worked directly with the defensive backs in Stillwater.

The additions of McFarland and Hunter are part of a major defensive overhaul for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, as the Buckeyes are set to hire both Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano and Jacksonville Jaguars secondary coach Tim Walton as safeties and cornerback coach, respectively.

