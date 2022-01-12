Big Ten Adjusts Ohio State’s 2022 Conference Football Schedule

The Buckeyes still play the same 12 opponents, but the dates of some conference matchups have been moved around.

The Big Ten made several revisions to the 2022 football schedule on Wednesday that will impact Ohio State as it attempts to return to the conference championship and College Football Playoff next season.

The Buckeyes still have the same eight home games – including non-conference meetings with Notre Dame on Sept. 3, Arkansas State on Sept. 10 and Toledo on Sept. 14 – but the dates of some previously schedule conference matchups have been moved.

Only the games at Northwestern on Nov. 5 and at Maryland on Nov. 19 remain unchanged. Home matchups with Wisconsin on Sept. 24 and Rutgers on Oct. 1 replace road trips to Michigan State and Penn State. Ohio State then travels to East Lansing to take on the Spartans on Oct. 8 rather than host the Scarlet Knights that weekend.

The Buckeyes have one week off before hosting Iowa on Oct. 22, though the Hawkeyes were originally scheduled to come to Columbus on Oct. 15. Rather than play at Penn State on Oct. 1, Ohio State will now travel to Happy Valley for what will likely be a “White Out” on Oct. 29. That’s followed by the aforementioned trip to Northwestern.

The rest of November features a home game against Indiana – rather than the Badgers – on Nov. 12, the road trip against the Terrapins on Nov. 19 and the annual rivalry game against Michigan on Nov. 26. It will be the Buckeyes’ first home game against the Wolverines since 2018.

The Big Ten Championship Game, meanwhile, is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That said, the new schedule is as follows, with the previously schedule game in parenthesis.

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame

Sept. 10 – Arkansas State

Sept. 17 – Toledo

Sept. 24 – Wisconsin (at Michigan State)

Oct. 1 – Rutgers (at Penn State)

Oct. 8 – at Michigan State (Rutgers)

Oct. 15 – Open (Iowa)

Oct. 22 – Iowa (Open)

Oct. 29 – at Penn State (Indiana)

Nov. 5 – at Northwestern

Nov. 12 – Indiana (Wisconsin)

Nov. 19 – at Maryland

Nov. 26 – Michigan

Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game

The Big Ten previously released conference schedules through the 2025 season, but announced those will also be modified in the future due to account for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

