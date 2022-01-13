Skip to main content

Report: Ohio State Set To Hire Cincinnati’s Perry Eliano As New Safeties Coach

Eliano will replace Matt Barnes, who was recently named the defensive coordinator at Memphis.

As first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State is set to hire Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano as its new safeties coach.

The Bearcats had one of the nation’s best pass defenses under Eliano’s direction, finishing this past season No. 1 in passing efficiency (100.5), No. 2 in passing yards allowed (168.3), No. 3 in interceptions (18) and No. 4 in opponent completion percentage.

He notably coached 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner Coby Bryant – the younger brother of former Buckeyes safety Christian Bryant (2010-13) – and cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who was a consensus All-American and the AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

The 43-year-old Eliano is from Killeen, Texas, and played defensive back at Stephen F. Austin. He’s spent the last 21 seasons as a coach, including stints at his alma mater, Central Arkansas, Sam Houston, UTSA, Bowling Green and New Mexico.

Eliano will replace former secondary coach and defensive play caller Matt Barnes, who was named the defensive coordinator at Memphis earlier this month. He'll also become the third coach to join the staff this offseason, including defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (Oklahoma State) and offensive line coach Justin Frye (UCLA). 

Eliano's arrival means that former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will not remain on the staff. It also won't be the last move head coach Ryan Day makes as linebackers coach Al Washington is not expected back, either.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Read More

Big Ten Adjusts Ohio State’s 2022 Conference Football Schedule

Ohio State Hires UCLA's Justin Frye As Associate Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach

Ohio State Ranked No. 6 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2021 Season

Jordan Fuller Out For Playoffs With Ankle Injury, May Need Surgery

Former Ohio State S Mike Doss To Be Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

EA Sports Adding Alabama, Ohio State To Madden NFL 22's Campus Legends Mode

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Perry Eliano
Football

Report: Ohio State Set To Hire Cincinnati’s Perry Eliano As New Safeties Coach

26 minutes ago
43. Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann, Ryan Pedon To Return For Thursday’s Game At Wisconsin

18 hours ago
100. Ryan Day
Football

Big Ten Adjusts Ohio State’s 2022 Conference Football Schedule

22 hours ago
Jameson Williams
Football

Former Ohio State WR Jameson Williams Suffered Torn ACL In National Championship

Jan 11, 2022
Kevin Warren and Ryan Day
Football

Big Ten To Announce Revised 2022 Conference Football Schedule On Wednesday

Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_17447372
Football

Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll Of 2021 Season

Jan 11, 2022
Justin Frye
Football

Ohio State Officially Hires UCLA’s Justin Frye As Associate Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach

Jan 11, 2022
Ohio State Rose Bowl
Football

Ohio State Ranked No. 6 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2021 College Football Season

Jan 11, 2022