Ohio State Adding University Of Findlay Head Coach Rob Keys To Staff

Keys led the Oilers to a pair of NCAA Division II playoff appearances and their first Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship during his 11-year tenure.

The University of Findlay announced on Wednesday afternoon that head coach Rob Keys has resigned in order to take a job as a special teams analyst at Ohio State.

“I appreciate all of the players and staff that allowed us to have such great success over the past 11 seasons here at Findlay,” Keys said in a statement. “I feel that the program is in a better position today than it was the day I was hired. It's hard to put into words what has been accomplished over the past 11 years and that could not have been done without everyone directly and indirectly involved with the program.

“There's no doubt I will miss all the players that have made my time here so special and I wish them all future success. I'm excited about my new coaching opportunity at Ohio State."

Keys went 75-42 in 11 seasons as the Oilers’ head coach, leading the program to a pair of playoff appearances and the 2021 Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship, their first conference title since 1997.

Findlay notably had 10 NCAA Division II All-Americans during Key’s tenure, which saw him become the second-winningest coach in school history, trailing only College Football Hall of Fame Dick Strahm, who led the Oilers to four NAIA titles.

“Rob has done an incredible job during his time here and has our football program competing at a championship level,” athletic director Brandi Laurita said. “His passion, energy and love for the Orange and Black will be missed. At the same time, we want to wish him luck as he starts a new chapter of his life at Ohio State.”

A native of Jefferson, Pa., Keys played defensive back and was a team captain at West Virginia in the mid-1990s. He began his coaching career at his alma mater in 1996 and had stints at Indiana State, Slippery Rock and New Hampshire before becoming Findlay’s head coach.

Offensive coordinator Kory Allen will now serve as the Oilers’ interim head coach.

-----

-----

-----

