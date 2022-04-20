The 24-year-old Haskins was struck and killed on a South Florida highway on April 9.

According to a 911 call obtained by FOX Sports’ Andy Slater, a woman who identified herself as Dwayne Haskins’ wife told a dispatcher he was walking to get gas when he was struck and killed on a South Florida highway.

“He had to go walk and get gas and then he said he was returning to the car on the highway,” Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins said. “We were on the phone. He said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in, and I kept calling and kept calling, and he wasn’t answering.

“Eventually after 10 minutes of calling the phone, it eventually cut off. It’s not working now. I had his location and I just want somebody to go in the area to see if his car is there and if he’s OK.”

Gondrezick-Haskins, who made the call from Pittsburgh, shared Haskins’ last known location and added it was unlike her husband to not call back.

Haskins, who was in South Florida training with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes on I-595 when he was hit by a dump truck at 6:37 a.m. on April 9. He was pronounced dead the scene.

“I don’t want you to panic, but I am going to be honest with you,” the dispatcher told Gondrezick-Haskins. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that is your husband or not. We have units en route right now. I think rescue just got on scene. Hang tight.”

The Florida Highway Patrol said a full investigation could take 90 days.

Ohio State paid tribute to Haskins, who was just 24 years old, in several ways during Saturday’s spring game, including a moment of silence before the game, helmet decals and a spot on the turf with his initials and a video tribute at halftime.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud also wore a black alternate jersey with Haskins’ name on the back on the opening drive of the game, which was capped with a touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“I just thought it would be important for him to go out the right way, so I’m glad his last play at the ‘Shoe was a touchdown,” Stroud said afterward.

Gondrezick-Haskins announced last week that a celebration of Haskins’ life will take place at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh on Friday. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with the two-hour memorial service to follow.

Haskins’ family will also hold private funeral services in his home state of New Jersey on Saturday, as well as at his high school in Potomac, Md., on Sunday.

