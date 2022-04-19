The Brecksville native becomes the second player to depart the program since Saturday's spring game.

As first reported by Bucknuts’ Patrick Murphy and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State fifth-year senior wide receiver Sam Wiglusz has entered his name into the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-11 and 189-pound Wiglusz joined the Buckeyes in 2018 as a preferred walk-on from Brecksville (Ohio) Broadview Heights. He caught three passes for 25 yards in four seasons with the program.

“I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Sam,” head coach Ryan Day during his press conference on April 14. “He comes to work every day. He’s tough. He’s a good receiver and his attitude’s excellent.

“He’s somebody that I think some of the other receivers go to a little bit just for advice on things because he’s very smart, similar to (former wide receiver) C.J. Saunders … He’s quick, reliable, tough and really good makeup and attitude, so we’re very fortunate to have him as a Buckeye.”

Wiglusz, who also caught two passes for 21 yards in Saturday’s spring game, was a valuable member of the scout team and earned the respect of his former teammates, including fellow fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb.

“I would say he’s somebody that’s the heart of Zone 6,” Babb said during his media availability on March 10. “You may not see him every Saturday but, man, he is a dog. He’s a fighter … he knows his assignments, he knows what to do and he pushes other people. If it wasn’t for guys like Sammy, this room wouldn’t be what it is.

“Everybody sees Garrett (Wilson), Chris (Olave), Mike Thomas and all these guys that everybody loves to talk about. But Sammy is just as important as anybody else because he does things that people don’t see and he makes the room go.”

Wiglusz will be credited with a redshirt year upon transferring, which means he will have two season of eligibility remaining at his next school after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes amid the pandemic. He notably held scholarship offers from Carnegie Mellon, Dayton, Malone, Notre Dame College of Ohio and Wofford coming out of high school.

Wiglusz does not count against Ohio State's scholarship limit, which currently sits at 87 players following the departure of redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan on Monday.

