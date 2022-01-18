Ohio State Hires Former Duke Co-DC/Safeties Coach Matt Guerrieri As Senior Advisor/ Analyst

Guerrieri spent six years working under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles with the Blue Devils.

In addition to promoting running backs coach Tony Alford to run game coordinator, Ohio State announced on Tuesday morning it has hired former Duke co-defensvie coordinator and safeties coach Matt Guerrieri as a senior advisor and analyst.

The 33-year-old Guerrieri spent the last 10 seasons with the Blue Devils after joining the program as a graduate assistant in 2012. He was promoted to safeties coach in 2015 and spent a total of six seasons working under new Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

When Knowles left Duke for the same position at Oklahoma State in 2017, Guerrieri was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator. He notably coached three-time All-American safety Jeremy Cash, who began his career with the Buckeyes, and four other all-ACC players in DeVon Edwards, Jeremy McDuffie, Dylan Singleton and Michael Carter II.

Guerrieri – who named one of three finalists for the American Football Coaches Association’s assistant coach of the year award in 2020 – is a native of Willoughby Hills, Ohio. He played safety at Davidson College, where he was a three-year lettermen and team captain before becoming a graduate assistant at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2011.

Ohio State has now added three new full-time assistants in Knowles, secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano, as well as three support staffers in Guerrieri and Oklahoma State quality control coach Koy McFarland and graduate assistant Michael Hunter.

