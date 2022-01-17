Ohio State’s Stroud, Henderson, Burke Named Freshman All-Americans By FWAA

The Buckeyes lead the nation with three selections, while Iowa and Texas A&M follow with two apiece.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and cornerback Denzel Burke were named freshman All-Americans on Monday afternoon by the Football Writers Association of America.

Stroud – a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. – threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions and set school records for completion percentage (71.9), passer rating (198.6) and yards per game (345.1).

He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, Davey O’Brien and Manning awards and was the first play to ever be named the Big Ten’s offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year in the same season.

A true freshman from Hopewell, Va., Henderson rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns, breaking Maurice Clarett’s record for touchdowns scored by a freshman.

Burke – who hails from Scottsdale, Ariz. – recorded 37 tackles, 12 pass break ups and one interceptions that he returned for a touchdown in 13 games, becoming the first true freshman to start on defense since former linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer in 1996.

The Buckeyes are the only program with three players on the team, followed by Iowa and Texas A&M with two apiece.

