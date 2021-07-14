Former Ohio State DE Nick Bosa Among Favorites For NFL Comeback Player Of Year

Former Ohio State and current San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 after a season in which he recorded 47 tackles, 25 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Many expected him to exceed those totals during his sophomore campaign until a torn ACL in Week 2 sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Now fully healthy, the 23-year-old Bosa finds himself among the favorites to win another award as the potential NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

At +700, he trails only Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+175), Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+600), New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (+600) and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (+600) at a number of sports books.

Of course, those odds are even more notable now that Ohio is currently considering a bill that – if passed – would allow for more than 40 sports betting licenses to be distributed throughout the state in late 2021 or early 2022, according to this page.

That said, Bosa will have to be otherworldly this season if he wants to win the award, as the last defensive player to do so was former Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry in 2015. It’s typically given to a quarterback or wide receiver, with a player from one of those two positions winning it in each of the last five seasons.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Commits Jaheim Singletary, Jyaire Brown On SI All-American Watch List

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Named To Dodd Trophy Watch List

Ohio State RHP Jack Neely Selected By New York Yankees In 2021 MLB Draft

Former QB Terrelle Pryor Asks NCAA To Reinstate Ohio State's 2010 Wins

Ohio State RHP Garrett Burhenn Selected By Detroit Tigers In 2021 MLB Draft

Ohio State LHP Seth Lonsway Selected By San Francisco Giants In 2021 MLB Draft

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook