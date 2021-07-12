Ohio State RHP Garrett Burhenn Selected By Detroit Tigers In 2021 MLB Draft

Burhenn becomes the second Buckeye to hear his name called on Monday.

Ohio State junior pitcher Garrett Burhenn was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the No. 255 pick overall in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Monday evening.

The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound Burhenn is 15-8 in 32 career starts with the Buckeyes, striking out 189 batters compared to 62 walks in 192 2/3 innings. He was considered the ace of the staff this spring, as he led the program in wins (7), ERA (3.81) and innings pitched (80 1/3).

An Indianapolis native, Burhenn recorded a complete-game win in his home state when he allowed just one run on seven hits while striking out a career-high 11 batters at Indiana. He was named third-team All-Big Ten for his efforts last season.

The right-handed Burhenn becomes the second Ohio State player to be selected in this year’s draft, joining left-handed pitcher Seth Lonsway, who was taken by the San Francisco Giants in the sixth round on Monday afternoon. He will now join former catcher Dillon Dingler in the Tigers’ organization.

Burhenn now becomes the 25th Buckeye to be drafted since head coach Greg Beals took over the program in 2011. Others hoping to hear their names called in this year’s draft, which concludes on Tuesday, include right-handed pitchers Jack Neely and T.J. Brock, left-handed pitcher Gavin Bruni and infielder Zach Dezenzo.

