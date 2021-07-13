Ohio State CB Commits Jaheim Singletary, Jyaire Brown On SI All-American Watch List

With the high school football season right around the corner, SI All-American will release watch lists throughout the month of July that effectively act as the network’s positional rankings for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

These watch lists precede the unveiling of the SI99 rankings, which will compile the 99 best high school seniors regardless of position.

That said, it should come as no surprise that a pair of Ohio State commitments made the watch list at cornerback, with Jacksonville Robert E. Lee five-star Jaheim Singletary and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown coming it at No. 2 and No. 17, respectively.

Singletary, who pledged his services to the Buckeyes in January, trails only Houston North Shore five-star Denver Harris for the top spot on the watch list.

“The only other corner under consideration for the top spot at this stage, the Floridian's case is just as a strong,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “Singletary has been an alpha corner prospect since his freshman year in the Jacksonville metro, with success there and on offense at wide receiver. But the elite length, muscular build and true ball skills are tailor-made for the modern secondary, where he can win with technique off the ball and certainly at the line of scrimmage.

“The future Buckeye is confident in his game, flashes better makeup speed than his size would suggest, yet he plays with the leverage discipline of a college veteran. Few cornerbacks at his size remain at the position at the next level, but we would be surprised if Singletary became another in that bunch – he is simply special.”

Brown, meanwhile, was the first player in his class to commit to Ohio State, doing so just five days after he landed an offer from defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs in April 2020.

“The Louisiana native has long been a known name in the recruiting game and he seems to hold his own in coverage more times than not,” Garcia said. “With a slim, yet long frame, Brown has many strong physical traits and applies them well with the football in flight. Confidence shows up in person and on tape, along with timely play-making and a mature patience and understanding of when to up the aggression.

“On top of all that, there is a strong motor and high football IQ on display with his 2020 tape that makes one think he has what it takes to be the captain of the secondary one day in Columbus.”

The Buckeyes have two additional commitments at cornerback in Little Elm, Texas, four-star Terrance Brooks and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna three-star Ryan Turner, but neither were on the list of the top 20 players at their position.

Turner did make honorable mention, though, and could crack the list with a strong senior season.

“(Turner) is one of the better off-man cover corners we’ve evaluated to date in the 2022 cycle,” Garcia said. “He was also under nickel consideration for our staff with his quickness and strength combatting a two-way go.”

SI All-American already released its quarterback rankings, with Ohio State five-star commit Quinn Ewers coming in at No. 2 overall. Up next is wide receiver, where the Buckeyes have four pledges under consideration.

