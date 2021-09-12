Ohio State Ranked No. 9 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Loss To Oregon
Unlike USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll where Ohio State is ranked No. 11, the Buckeyes are the ninth-ranked team in the country in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.
Ohio State was one of five ranked teams to lose on Saturday, joining Iowa State, USC, Texas and BYU. Oregon, meanwhile, jumped up to No. 4 after beating the Buckeyes and now trail only No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Oklahoma.
Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams ranking in this week’s poll, joining No. 5 Iowa, No. 10 Penn State, No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 25 Michigan. The Wolverines are making their first appearance in the poll this season.
The full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Alabama (60)
- Georgia (3)
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- Cincinnati
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- UCLA
- Iowa State
- Virginia Tech
- Coastal Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Wisconsin
- Arizona State
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Auburn
- BYU
- Miami (Fla.)
- Michigan
