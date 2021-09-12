September 12, 2021
Ohio State Ranked No. 9 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Loss To Oregon

The Buckeyes stayed in the top 10 despite losing the Ducks at home on Saturday afternoon.
Unlike USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll where Ohio State is ranked No. 11, the Buckeyes are the ninth-ranked team in the country in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State was one of five ranked teams to lose on Saturday, joining Iowa State, USC, Texas and BYU. Oregon, meanwhile, jumped up to No. 4 after beating the Buckeyes and now trail only No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Oklahoma.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams ranking in this week’s poll, joining No. 5 Iowa, No. 10 Penn State, No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 25 Michigan. The Wolverines are making their first appearance in the poll this season.

The full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (60)
  2. Georgia (3)
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Oregon
  5. Iowa
  6. Clemson
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Ohio State
  10. Penn State
  11. Florida
  12. Notre Dame
  13. UCLA
  14. Iowa State
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arizona State
  20. Arkansas
  21. North Carolina
  22. Auburn
  23. BYU
  24. Miami (Fla.)
  25. Michigan

