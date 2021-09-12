Ohio State Ranked No. 9 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Loss To Oregon

The Buckeyes stayed in the top 10 despite losing the Ducks at home on Saturday afternoon.

Unlike USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll where Ohio State is ranked No. 11, the Buckeyes are the ninth-ranked team in the country in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State was one of five ranked teams to lose on Saturday, joining Iowa State, USC, Texas and BYU. Oregon, meanwhile, jumped up to No. 4 after beating the Buckeyes and now trail only No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Oklahoma.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams ranking in this week’s poll, joining No. 5 Iowa, No. 10 Penn State, No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 25 Michigan. The Wolverines are making their first appearance in the poll this season.

The full Associated Press preseason poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (60) Georgia (3) Oklahoma Oregon Iowa Clemson Texas A&M Cincinnati Ohio State Penn State Florida Notre Dame UCLA Iowa State Virginia Tech Coastal Carolina Ole Miss Wisconsin Arizona State Arkansas North Carolina Auburn BYU Miami (Fla.) Michigan

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Falls To No. 11 In Coaches Poll Following Oregon Loss

Ohio State's Goals Of Winning Big Ten, Reaching Playoff Remain Intact Despite Loss

Kerry Coombs Takes Responsibility For Ohio State's Defensive Struggles In Loss

Oregon Carves Up Buckeye Defense In Shootout to Upset No. 3 Ohio State

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Struggles vs. Oregon

Game Observations: Ohio State Offense Thrives In Loss to Oregon

Ryan Day: "There's Enough Blame to Go Around"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!