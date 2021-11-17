Ohio State Remains At No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Ohio State held steady at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes still trail No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Oregon.
There are four other Big Ten teams in the top 25, including Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 7, Wisconsin at No. 15 and Iowa at No. 17.
Ohio State still has games against the Spartans and Wolverines remaining, with a potential matchup with the Hawkeyes or Badgers in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 4, as well.
Wins in all three of those games would secure the Buckeyes' third straight College Football Playoff berth.
The full rankings are as follows, with their overall records in parenthesis:
- Georgia (10-0)
- Alabama (9-1)
- Oregon (9-1)
- Ohio State (9-1)
- Cincinnati (10-0)
- Michigan (9-1)
- Michigan State (9-1)
- Notre Dame (8-1)
- Oklahoma State (9-1)
- Wake Forest (9-1)
- Baylor (8-2)
- Ole Miss (8-2)
- Oklahoma (9-1)
- BYU (8-2)
- Wisconsin (7-3)
- Texas A&M (7-3)
- Iowa (8-2)
- Pittsburgh (8-2)
- San Diego State (9-1)
- N.C. State (7-3)
- Arkansas (7-3)
- UTSA (10-0)
- Utah (7-3)
- Houston (9-1)
- Mississippi State (6-4)
