Ohio State To Honor 24 Players During Senior Day Against Michigan State

Ohio State To Honor 24 Players During Senior Day Festivities Ahead Of Michigan State Game
Ohio State is set to honor 24 players ahead of Saturday’s game against Michigan State (12 p.m. on ABC) as part of its annual Senior Day festivities.
According to Ohio State’s game notes, which are distributed on the Tuesday prior to each game, the following players will be honored during a pregame ceremony:
- Defensive end Aaron Cox
- Offensive lineman Jack Jamieson
- Running back Robert Cope
- Wide receiver Austin Kutscher
- Quarterback Jagger LaRoe
- Tight end Corey Rau
- Linebacker Ryan Batsch
- Linebacker Cade Kacherski
- Wide receiver Sam Wiglusz
- Wide receiver Chris Booker
- Cornerback Cam Brown
- Running back Master Teague
- Tight end Mitch Rossi
- Defensive end Tyreke Smith
- Offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere
- Cornerback Sevyn Banks
- Long snapper Bradley Robinson
- Tight end Jeremy Ruckert
- Cornerback Marcus Williamson
- Defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson
- Cornerback Demario McCall
- Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett
- Wide Receiver Chris Olave
- Offensive tackle Thayer Munford
The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is what allowed Munford, Garrett, McCall, Jackson, Williamson, Robinson, Booker and Rau one final season for the Buckeyes this fall.
Every other player on the list has one year of eligibility remaining as a result, but Olave, Ruckert, Banks and Smith are likely heading to the NFL after the season. There are also three redshirt juniors on the list, including Brown, Teague and Petit-Frere, who could also opt to move on from the program this offseason.
That said, head coach Ryan Day said during his Tuesday afternoon press conference that no decisions have been made for any player on the roster.
"We just kind of leave it up to them," Day said. "I wouldn't look too far into any of those things."
This group of seniors has gone 54-6 over the last five seasons, including 37-2 in Big Ten play. It’s the first group to win four consecutive conference championships, and they can take another step forward to winning their fifth in a row on Saturday against the Spartans.
On the other hand, there are several players who are listed as seniors on the roster who will not participate in the festivities, including linebacker Teradja Mitchell, kicker Dominic DiMaccio, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, safety Josh Proctor, cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar, defensive end Tyler Friday, defensive tackle Jerron Cage and kicker Noah Ruggles.
That would seemingly indicate they intend to return for their extra year of eligibility in 2022.
