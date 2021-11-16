Ohio State To Honor 24 Players During Senior Day Against Michigan State

The list includes a handful of redshirt juniors who could opt to move on after the season.

Ohio State is set to honor 24 players ahead of Saturday’s game against Michigan State (12 p.m. on ABC) as part of its annual Senior Day festivities.

According to Ohio State’s game notes, which are distributed on the Tuesday prior to each game, the following players will be honored during a pregame ceremony:

Defensive end Aaron Cox

Offensive lineman Jack Jamieson

Running back Robert Cope

Wide receiver Austin Kutscher

Quarterback Jagger LaRoe

Tight end Corey Rau

Linebacker Ryan Batsch

Linebacker Cade Kacherski

Wide receiver Sam Wiglusz

Wide receiver Chris Booker

Cornerback Cam Brown

Running back Master Teague

Tight end Mitch Rossi

Defensive end Tyreke Smith

Offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere

Cornerback Sevyn Banks

Long snapper Bradley Robinson

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert

Cornerback Marcus Williamson

Defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson

Cornerback Demario McCall

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett

Wide Receiver Chris Olave

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is what allowed Munford, Garrett, McCall, Jackson, Williamson, Robinson, Booker and Rau one final season for the Buckeyes this fall.

Every other player on the list has one year of eligibility remaining as a result, but Olave, Ruckert, Banks and Smith are likely heading to the NFL after the season. There are also three redshirt juniors on the list, including Brown, Teague and Petit-Frere, who could also opt to move on from the program this offseason.

That said, head coach Ryan Day said during his Tuesday afternoon press conference that no decisions have been made for any player on the roster.

"We just kind of leave it up to them," Day said. "I wouldn't look too far into any of those things."

This group of seniors has gone 54-6 over the last five seasons, including 37-2 in Big Ten play. It’s the first group to win four consecutive conference championships, and they can take another step forward to winning their fifth in a row on Saturday against the Spartans.

On the other hand, there are several players who are listed as seniors on the roster who will not participate in the festivities, including linebacker Teradja Mitchell, kicker Dominic DiMaccio, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, safety Josh Proctor, cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar, defensive end Tyler Friday, defensive tackle Jerron Cage and kicker Noah Ruggles.

That would seemingly indicate they intend to return for their extra year of eligibility in 2022.

