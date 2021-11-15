Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Ohio State Wide Receiver Chris Olave Named Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist

    He is joined by former wide receiver Jameson Williams, who transferred to Alabama last offseason.
    Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave was named on Monday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding pass-catcher in the country regardless of position.

    A senior from San Ysidro, Calif., Olave has caught 51 passes for 708 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdowns this season. He is just one score shy of tying the school record of 34 touchdown receptions in a career, set by former wide receiver David Boston from 1996-98.

    The other finalists for the award are all wide receivers, including Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison, Purdue’s David Bell, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, North Carolina’s Josh Downs, USC's Drake London, Wake Forest’s A.T. Perry, Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns, Utah State’s Deven Thompkins and Alabama’s Jameson Williams.

    Williams, of course, transferred from the Buckeyes this past offseason. He has 51 catches for a team-leading 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide this fall.

    Former wide receiver Terry Glenn (1995) is the only Ohio State player to win the award, which is named after former Florida State and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff. This year’s winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

