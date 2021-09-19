Ohio State Falls To No. 12 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Tulsa

Ohio State Falls To No. 12 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win Over Tulsa
Following its win over Tulsa on Saturday, Ohio State fell to No. 12 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon. The poll initially showed the Buckeyes at No. 11, but was subsequently updated to include Florida in that spot.
Penn State jumped four spots after its home victory over No. 23 Auburn on Saturday night, which pushed the Buckeyes down one spot in the poll.
Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining No. 6 Iowa, No. 8 Penn State, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan and No. 21 Michigan State, which enters the poll for the first time following its 38-17 win at Miami (Fla.).
The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Alabama (64)
- Georgia (1)
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Texas A&M
- Iowa
- Clemson
- Penn State
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Ohio State
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Wisconsin
- BYU
- Coastal Carolina
- Arkansas
- Michigan
- North Carolina
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma State
- Auburn
- UCLA
- Fresno State
-----
