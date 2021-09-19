Ohio State Falls To No. 12 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Tulsa

September 19, 2021
Ohio State Falls To No. 12 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win Over Tulsa

The Buckeyes fell one spot after Penn State jumped into the top 10 following its win over Auburn.
Following its win over Tulsa on Saturday, Ohio State fell to No. 12 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon. The poll initially showed the Buckeyes at No. 11, but was subsequently updated to include Florida in that spot.

Penn State jumped four spots after its home victory over No. 23 Auburn on Saturday night, which pushed the Buckeyes down one spot in the poll.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining No. 6 Iowa, No. 8 Penn State, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan and No. 21 Michigan State, which enters the poll for the first time following its 38-17 win at Miami (Fla.).

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (64)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Oregon
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Iowa
  7. Clemson
  8. Penn State
  9. Cincinnati
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Florida
  12. Ohio State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. Wisconsin
  16. BYU
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Arkansas
  19. Michigan
  20. North Carolina
  21. Michigan State
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Auburn
  24. UCLA
  25. Fresno State

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

