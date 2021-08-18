Ohio State Football Camp Observations: August 18

Here are my major takeaways from the final media window of Buckeyes' training camp.

The Buckeyes are roughly half way through training camp and will take the field two weeks from today for the opener at Minnesota.

Wednesday morning provided one final scheduled look at the pre-season version of the Buckeyes. Here are five takeaways from practice on a dreary, but otherwise comfortable morning at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center:

C.J. Stroud Was Limited in Practice

The Buckeyes presumed starting quarterback was limited this morning in practice. Stroud took the majority of the reps with the first-team offense, but he handed the ball off on almost every play that I watched.

Ryan Day addressed the media after practice to say that Stroud's day was scheduled to be limited throwing the ball and was normal. He laughed a bit when he was asked if he had intentionally planned to hold Stroud back a bit on the day that Big Ten Network was at practice. You can watch Day's brief press conference in the video above.

As per usual, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller took most of the other reps in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 settings, but Quinn Ewers also got a few reps.

TreVeyon Henderson Impressing

Ohio State's running back room is really interesting. They seem to have five uniquely talented guys, led by Master Teague (who looks as good as he has at any point during his career ... his Achilles injury doesn't seem to be bothering him anymore).

That said, true freshman TreVeyon Henderson is getting some reps with the first team offense and absolutely looks the part. He has also continued to practice as one of the team's kickoff return men.

Running backs coach Tony Alford told the media after practice that he hasn't decided yet exactly how he will split up the duties in his talented stable. But there's no doubt that Henderson has a chance to get on the field and get meaningful touches this season. He looks really good.

Thayer Munford Still Out

To the naked eye (and from a short distance), Thayer Munford looks about as normal and healthy as a player that isn't practicing can appear. But once again on Wednesday morning, the Buckeye All-American was in practice attire and a baseball cap while his teammates were getting their work in on the field.

Day said afterwards that Munford will be back on the practice field very soon, and indicated that there is no reason to panic about Munford not being ready for the season to begin.

Still, seeing your best offensive lineman not participating in camp always leaves a queasy feeling.

With Munford not practicing and Dawand Jones continuing to impress at right tackle, Matthew Jones was taking the first team reps at left guard.

Young Corners Getting Praise

True freshmen cornerbacks J.K. Johnson and Denzel Burke had a fantastic day on the field. Director of Football Operations Quinn Tempel, who has the microphone in hand at practice each day, was constantly pointing out Johnson and Burke's performances.

Ryan Day joked afterwards that he thinks the two freshmen have some kind of blackmail on Quinn that they keep getting their names called.

Both guys could be making a push in camp to see some reps early in the season.

Three More Freshmen Standouts

This incoming freshmen class is one of the highest rated classes ever for a reason. While a number of guys have looked really good through camp so far, outside of TreVeyon Henderson, it's impossible to miss wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive end Jack Sawyer. Those three guys have future All-American written all over them.

I can't wait to see them burst on the scene for the Buckeyes this fall.

