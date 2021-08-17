Ohio State Remains Optimistic About USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote's Eligibility Waiver

Gaoteote has been practicing with the Buckeyes as he awaits a ruling from the NCAA.

Ohio State still doesn’t know if USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote will be able to play this fall.

The 6-foot-2 and 248-pounder has been taking classes on campus since June and has been participating in fall camp all while awaiting a waiver from the NCAA that would make him immediately eligible. The issue, though, is that he still hasn’t received a response and there’s only 16 days until the season opener against Minnesota.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference on Monday morning. “He’s paying his own way. He’s taken some classes this summer and done everything we’ve asked him to do.

“He was in a very, very tough spot through through COVID. Not to get into his family situation, but it was hard for him. We’re very optimistic that the NCAA will grant his waiver to allow him to play this season. We’re really hoping it works out for him because, again, he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.

“I think when you get the details of everything he’s been through over the last year, two years, but certainly in the last year with COVID, I think you’d understand kind of why things are the way they are for him. We’re very optimistic that he’ll get the waiver.”

Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

The circumstances put the Buckeyes in a difficult spot in fall camp, as Gaoteote could be an impact player on a defense replacing its top four linebackers. But it’s also hard to give him first- and second-team reps in practice when you don’t know if he’ll be eligible.

“There are a lot of things coming out of COVID that we have to work through, and it’s certainly not ideal for him or us to not know if he’s going to be eligible or not,” Day said. “He’s been getting a decent amount of reps. That’s a little unsettling when you think if he doesn’t get his waiver, he’ll be ineligible to play right now, so that’s hard on him.

"Hopefully we get a quick response so we can get him some information – and us some information – so we can move forward.”

If he’s granted the waiver, Gaoteote – who is the cousin and former high school teammate of fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett – could see playing time on the outside or at middle linebacker. Thus the sooner the NCAA makes a decision, the better.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State Team Captain Dick Schafrath Passes Away At Age 84

Ohio State Easing New QB Quinn Ewers Into Offense

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll

Redshirt Freshman C.J. Stroud Separating Himself In Ohio State's QB Competition

Former Ohio State OL Ryan Jacoby Transferring To Pittsburgh

Ohio State Officially Welcomes Quarterback Quinn Ewers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook