Former Ohio State Team Captain Dick Schafrath Passes Away At Age 84

The Ohio State athletic department announced that former football captain Dick Schafrath died on Sunday at the age of 84.

A native of Wooster, Ohio, Schafrath played offensive tackle and defensive end under legendary coach Woody Hayes. He won a national championship with the Buckeyes in 1957 and was named a team captain alongside quarterback Frank Kremblas as a senior in 1958.

The 6-foot-3 and 253-pound Schafrath was a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 1959 NFL Draft. Playing for legendary coach Paul Brown, he won an NFL championship in 1964 and was a seven-time Pro Bowler in 13 seasons with the franchise.

Regarded as one of the best offensive lineman in franchise history, Schafrath was elected into the Browns’ Legends Club in 2003.

After his playing days were over, Schafrath became the offensive line coach for the Washington Redskins from 1975-77. He then ventured into politics, winning a seat in the Ohio State Senate in 1986, where he served until his retirement in 2003.

Schafrath graduated from Ohio State with his bachelor’s of science degree in sports and leisure studies in 2006 at the age of 69. He was then inducted into the Ohio State Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

