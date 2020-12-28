Chris Olave Spotted Back at Practice

The star Ohio State receiver was among 22 players who missed the Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern.

After a season filled with frustration and uncertainty, the Ohio State Buckeyes seemed to get more good news than bad news recently. After winning the Big Ten Championship against Northwestern last week, the Buckeyes were invited to play in the College Football Playoff for the second straight season and fourth time in seven years.

In addition to learning of their CFP berth, they also found out on Sunday, Dec. 20 that the Big Ten would change it's CoVID-19 protocols from a 21-day absence to a 17-day absence for any player that returns from a positive test.

Most of the team's 22 players that were unavailable for the Big Ten title game were out because of either a CoVID diagnosis or contact tracing, including star wide receiver Chris Olave.

As the Buckeyes continue preparations to play Clemson on Friday, Olave appeared to be back on the practice field on Sunday.

Athletic Director Gene Smith tweeted a picture of the team practicing yesterday and it appears that Chris Olave is on the field wearing his No. 2 jersey. While this certainly isn't confirmation of Olave's return, it's a good sign.

Ryan Day didn't confirm which players had been diagnosed with the virus or which players that missed last game would definitely be back for the CFP contest, but he was hopeful that "a good number" of them could return.

"I think we have guys, based on when exactly that number is decided and put public, I don't know exactly where that is in terms of being announced," Day told reporters last week. "I know it is something that the Big Ten, it is a protocol that is across all sports. I know that it is something for the entire Big Ten, not just for us. So we'll just wait to hear when that goes public. I don't know if it has yet or not. But I know that they've made a decision to move it."

In addition to Olave, starting linebacker Baron Browning and punter Drue Chrisman were among the other notable players that may be able to return against Clemson.

Olave's absence was certainly felt in the conference championship game as Justin Fields had one of the least effective games of his career. But Trey Sermon broke the school's single-game rushing record and lifted the Buckeyes to a fourth consecutive Big Ten title.

Olave and Garrett Wilson have led the receiving corps this season, combining for 74 catches, 1,149 yards and 10 touchdowns.

