Four Former Buckeyes Earn Pro Bowl Selections

It didn't take long for Chase Young to explode on the NFL scene - which isn't even remotely surprising to Ohio State fans.

Last year's No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft has had a fantastic rookie season and he was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl selection on Monday night.

The NFL announced the Pro Bowl teams for the AFC and NFC, which are comprised of votes between fans, players and coaches. Young was one of four former Buckeyes that will be represented in this year's game. Joining him Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Joey Bosa from the LA Chargers and Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints.

Chase Young has 38 tackles and 5.5 sacks as a rookie, despite missing some time early in the season with a groin injury. He's also forced three fumbles, deflected three passes and scored his first NFL touchdown last week with a 47-yard scoop-and-score.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Joey Bosa has had another monster year and has established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the game. After signing a deal in the offseason that made him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history, Bosa has racked up another 7.5 sacks and 39 tackles through his first 12 games. He's just 2.5 sacks shy of 50 for his career as of this writing. Bosa was also named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade team late this past summer.

Meanwhile, Cam Heyward continues to terrorize opposing quarterbacks that play against the Steelers. Heyward is the veteran leader on defense, and he also signed a humongous contract extension in the offseason, which is the highest average annual value for a player in his 30's.

Heyward and the Steelers have pretty arguably the best defense in the NFL this year and have Pittsburgh fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff hunt.

Marshon Lattimore anchors the secondary for one of the Super Bowl contenders out of the NFC down in the Bayou. The fourth year pro is heading to the Pro Bowl for the third time. He's made 56 tackles with one interception and eight passes defended this year.

Unfortunately, there won't actually be a Pro Bowl game this year because of the pandemic. But the league still wanted to recognize the best players in the game and their accomplishments on the field this year, so the vote went on as scheduled.

-----

You may also like:

Eddie George Congratulates Trey Sermon on Breaking Ohio State Rushing Record

Big Ten Championship Ohio State Postgame Press Conference Highlights

Trey Sermon's Record-Breaking Day Lifts Buckeyes to Fourth Straight Big Ten Title

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Northwestern



Game Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Northwestern

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook