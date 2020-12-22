Haskell Garrett Earns PFF College All-American Honors

Ohio State's defensive tackle was the only Buckeye tabbed as an All-American by Pro Football Focus College.

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett has had a terrific season for the Buckeyes, and considering everything he's been through in the last few months, it's one of the true heart-warming stories of the year.

Surprisingly, Garrett was named Third Team All-Big Ten this year, which seemed to frustrate lots of Buckeye fans.

But on Monday, Garrett received the recognition he's deserved this year when Pro Football Focus College gave him the nod as a First Team All-American.

Garrett has been a complete wrecking ball in the trenches, but he doesn't have some of the same gaudy numbers that you'd expect from an All-American because he's only played in six games. He's registered 17 tackles, four TFL's two sacks and an incredible pick-6 against Michigan State a few weeks ago.

After Garrett earned just Third-Team All-Big Ten honors from the Coaches and didn't receive any all-conference recognition from the media voters, he had a little fun on social media for those who've doubted his ability.

Garrett and the Buckeyes will take on Clemson in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Day, as the two teams meet in the Sugar Bowl.

