Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were among the 52 players named on Friday morning to the preseason watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, which is given annually to the best player in college football.

Stroud enters his redshirt sophomore season as one of the favorites to win the award, as he threw for threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns last season to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and Davey O’Brien Award, as well as the Big Ten player, quarterback and freshman of the year.

Henderson, meanwhile, is coming off a record-breaking season in which he rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 312 yards and four more scores to top Maurice Clarett’s freshman record of 18, set in 2002.

Last but not least, Smith-Njigba had a breakout sophomore season last fall, as he caught a school-record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns, including 15 catches for a bowl-record 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win over Utah.

The Buckeyes are joined by Alabama and Georgia with a nation-leading three players on the preseason watch list for the award, which is named after Walter Camp, who played and coached at Yale and was nicknamed the “Father of American Football” thanks to his involvement on various college football rules committees.

Ohio State has produced three winners, including running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75, running back Eddie George in 1995 and quarterback Troy Smith in 2006. Each player also won the Heisman Trophy that season.

Griffin is one of just three players to win the award twice, joining USC running back O.J. Simpson in 1967-68 and Texas quarterback Colt McCoy in 2008-09.

Ten semifinalists for this year's Walter Camp Player of the Year award will be named in mid-November, with the finalists announced later that month. The winner will then be revealed at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

-----

-----

-----

