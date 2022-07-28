Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Upsets Michigan, 37-21

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 37, Michigan 21 - Nov. 20, 2004

Quarterback Troy Smith accounted for 386 yards and three scores and wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. set school and Big Ten records with his fourth punt return for a touchdown to lead unranked Ohio State to a 37-21 upset of No. 7 Michigan.

Smith, who took over the starting job midway through the season after the Buckeyes fell to 3-3, completed 13-of-23 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 145 yards and another score, coming up just one yard shy of the school single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Ginn, meanwhile, caught five passes for 87 yards, but it was his 82-yard punt return midway through the third quarter that turned a one-score game into an insurmountable 13-point lead.

“I saw the guy, so I had to make something happen real quick,” Ginn said after the game. "Once you see a touchdown, there's no need to make a move. You just use your speed.”

Ohio State’s defense, meanwhile, limited running back Mike Hart – the Big Ten’s leading rusher – to just 61 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. They also forced quarterback Chad Henne to throw two interceptions, including one by safety Nate Salley with 29 seconds remaining that set off a celebration in Columbus.

“I’m pretty much at a loss for words," Smith said. “It's unbelievable. Coming off the field, I nearly got my neck broken by fans.”

The loss kept the Wolverines from clinching at outright Big Ten title and could have cost them a trip to the Rose Bowl, though Iowa’s 30-7 win over Wisconsin later that day ultimately sent them to Pasadena. Thus, it marked just the third time in the history of the rivalry that the loser went to the Rose Bowl, joining Michigan in 1982 and Ohio State in 1996.

“This was important because it’s Ohio State-Michigan,” said head coach Jim Tressel, who improved to 3-1 against the Wolverines. “Earle Bruce always said that if the Ohio State coach wins against Michigan, he can walk down the main streets of Columbus. If he loses, he’d better walk the back alleys. It’s that important.”

