Former Ohio State linebacker Randy Gradishar was named on Wednesday as one of 12 senior finalists up for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

A native of Champion, Ohio, Gradishar recorded a school-record 320 tackles during his four-year career with the Buckeyes from 1970-73. He was a two-time All-American, finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting as a senior and was once referred to by Woody Hayes as the “best linebacker” he had ever coached.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 1974 NFL Draft, Gradishar played his entire 10-year professional career with the Denver Broncos. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, the 1978 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the centerpiece of the “Orange Crush” defense that led the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance (XII).

Gradishar never missed a game and finished his career as the Broncos’ all-time leader in tackles with 2,049 across 145 games. He also recorded 20 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries, four of which he returned for a touchdown.

In addition to being inducted into the Ohio State Varsity “O” Hall of Fame in 1983 and College Football Hall of Fame in 1998, Gradishar was a modern-era finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003 and 2008, as well as a senior finalist in 2020.

A 12-person committee will meet on Aug. 16 to select three players from the senior finalists for induction alongside five modern-era players and one coach/contributor. Senior finalists are players who have been retired for more than 25 seasons.

If selected, Gradishar would become the 11th player in school history to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Cris Carter, Sid Gillman, Lou Groza, Dante Lavelli, Dick LeBeau, Orlando Pace, Jim Parker, Ed Sabol, Paul Warfield and Bill Willis.

