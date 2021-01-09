College Football National Championship Game Betting History
If you’re thinking about wagering on the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship game Monday night, you may want to take a quick review of the betting results in this annual title clash.
Currently, Alabama is an 8-point favorite over Ohio State at the William Hill Sportsbook. But history shows that you shouldn’t get too hung up on whatever the spread closes at before kickoff…
There have been 22 title showdowns since the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) first launched in 1998, with the CFP later replacing said format in 2014. Nevertheless, the spread has come into effect regarding the final score just THREE TIMES over this stretch. See below for a breakdown:
11 – Favorite wins and covers
8 – Underdog wins outright
3 – Favorite wins but doesn’t cover
Better yet… ready for this? In all three instances where the spread came into play, it was because of a touchdown in the closing seconds that swayed tons of money.
2017: Alabama (-3.5) wins 26-23 after Tua Tagovailoa’s overtime touchdown pass.
2015: Alabama (-6) wins 45-40 after Deshaun Watson throws a TD with 12 seconds left.
2013: Florida State (-12) wins 34-31 after Jameis Winston’s game-winning toss with 13 seconds left.
If you’re looking for the best risk-reward value when placing a bet on Monday night’s game, you may want to glance over this full list of spreads/final scores from each National Championship game since 1998. These trends suggest it’s probably not worth it to bet Alabama on the moneyline, and the better value for Buckeye backers would be to just forego the eight points and instead take them outright (at a price of roughly +230).
|Year
|Result
|Closing Spread
2019
LSU - 42, Clemson - 25
LSU (-4.5)
2018
Clemson - 44, Alabama - 16
Alabama (-6)
2017
Alabama - 26, Georgia - 23 (OT)
Alabama (-3.5)
2016
Clemson - 35, Alabama - 31
Alabama (-6.5)
2015
Alabama - 45, Clemson - 40
Alabama (-6)
2014
Ohio State - 42, Oregon - 20
Oregon (-5.5)
2013
Florida State - 34, Auburn - 31
Florida State (-12)
2012
Alabama - 42, Notre Dame - 14
Alabama (-10)
2011
Alabama - 21, LSU - 0
Alabama (-2.5)
2010
Auburn - 22, Oregon - 19
Auburn (-1)
2009
Alabama - 37, Texas - 21
Alabama (-3.5)
2008
Florida - 24, Oklahoma - 14
Florida (-4)
2007
LSU - 38, Ohio State - 24
LSU (-3.5)
2006
Florida - 41, Ohio State - 14
Ohio State (-7)
2005
Texas - 41, USC - 38
USC (-7)
2004
USC - 55, Oklahoma - 19
USC (-1)
2003
LSU - 21, Oklahoma - 14
Oklahoma (-7)
2002
Ohio State - 31, Miami - 24
Miami (-11)
2001
Miami - 37, Nebraska - 14
Miami (-8.5)
2000
Oklahoma - 13, Florida State - 2
Florida State (-10)
1999
Florida State - 46, Virginia Tech - 29
Florida State (-5.5)
1998
Tennessee - 23, Florida State - 16
Florida State (-5.5)
As you can see above... The favorite held a 6-0 run against the spread from 2007-12 before the underdog recently went on its own 6-0 stretch. That ended last year when LSU covered as a 4.5 favorite.
Underdogs are about even (12-10) against the number but, when the dog does cover, they typically win outright. Best of luck Monday evening and wager responsibly!
