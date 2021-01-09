NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
College Football National Championship Game Betting History

How often does the favorite win? Do they usually cover the spread? We have a full betting history of the 22 national championship games played in college football!
Author:
Publish date:

If you’re thinking about wagering on the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship game Monday night, you may want to take a quick review of the betting results in this annual title clash.

Currently, Alabama is an 8-point favorite over Ohio State at the William Hill Sportsbook. But history shows that you shouldn’t get too hung up on whatever the spread closes at before kickoff…

There have been 22 title showdowns since the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) first launched in 1998, with the CFP later replacing said format in 2014. Nevertheless, the spread has come into effect regarding the final score just THREE TIMES over this stretch. See below for a breakdown:

11 – Favorite wins and covers

8 – Underdog wins outright

3 – Favorite wins but doesn’t cover

Better yet… ready for this? In all three instances where the spread came into play, it was because of a touchdown in the closing seconds that swayed tons of money.

2017: Alabama (-3.5) wins 26-23 after Tua Tagovailoa’s overtime touchdown pass.

2015: Alabama (-6) wins 45-40 after Deshaun Watson throws a TD with 12 seconds left.

2013: Florida State (-12) wins 34-31 after Jameis Winston’s game-winning toss with 13 seconds left.

If you’re looking for the best risk-reward value when placing a bet on Monday night’s game, you may want to glance over this full list of spreads/final scores from each National Championship game since 1998. These trends suggest it’s probably not worth it to bet Alabama on the moneyline, and the better value for Buckeye backers would be to just forego the eight points and instead take them outright (at a price of roughly +230).

YearResultClosing Spread

2019

LSU - 42, Clemson - 25

LSU (-4.5)

2018

Clemson - 44, Alabama - 16

Alabama (-6)

2017

Alabama - 26, Georgia - 23 (OT)

Alabama (-3.5)

2016

Clemson - 35, Alabama - 31

Alabama (-6.5)

2015

Alabama - 45, Clemson - 40

Alabama (-6)

2014

Ohio State - 42, Oregon - 20

Oregon (-5.5)

2013

Florida State - 34, Auburn - 31

Florida State (-12)

2012

Alabama - 42, Notre Dame - 14

Alabama (-10)

2011

Alabama - 21, LSU - 0

Alabama (-2.5)

2010

Auburn - 22, Oregon - 19

Auburn (-1)

2009

Alabama - 37, Texas - 21

Alabama (-3.5)

2008

Florida - 24, Oklahoma - 14

Florida (-4)

2007

LSU - 38, Ohio State - 24

LSU (-3.5)

2006

Florida - 41, Ohio State - 14

Ohio State (-7)

2005

Texas - 41, USC - 38

USC (-7)

2004

USC - 55, Oklahoma - 19

USC (-1)

2003

LSU - 21, Oklahoma - 14

Oklahoma (-7)

2002

Ohio State - 31, Miami - 24

Miami (-11)

2001

Miami - 37, Nebraska - 14

Miami (-8.5)

2000

Oklahoma - 13, Florida State - 2

Florida State (-10)

1999

Florida State - 46, Virginia Tech - 29

Florida State (-5.5)

1998

Tennessee - 23, Florida State - 16

Florida State (-5.5)

As you can see above... The favorite held a 6-0 run against the spread from 2007-12 before the underdog recently went on its own 6-0 stretch. That ended last year when LSU covered as a 4.5 favorite.

Underdogs are about even (12-10) against the number but, when the dog does cover, they typically win outright. Best of luck Monday evening and wager responsibly!

-----

