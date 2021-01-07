Kerry Coombs Previews the Challenge of Playing Dynamic, Explosive Bama Offense

The Buckeyes are going to have their hands full on Monday night with some of the best players in the country on the other side of the ball.

Ohio State knows they are about to play their toughest test. The Crimson Tide present a challenge unlike any other team Ohio State has played because they have the most raw talent of any opponent this year.

It's no surprise that the two teams that consistently bring in the best recruits in high school football, with the best coaches in college football, develop those players in elite superstars and frequently win games in convincing fashion.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs visited with the media this week to preview the challenge that his unit has in front of them, as they get ready to defend Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, arguably the best running back in the country Najee Harris, an extremely good good quarterback Mack Jones and the nation's Joe Moore Award winner for the best offensive line in college football.

Here are some of the highlights of Coombs' media session, beginning with the video at the top of this page.

Here's Coombs on why head coach Ryan Day has been such a perfect fit to lead the Buckeyes program in the wake of Urban Meyer retiring

Coombs speaks about being the defensive coordinator going into a game against an offense with so many weapons, and also about how he's dealt with the issues that this year has presented college football

Finally, Coombs talked specifically about DeVonta Smith and several other key Crimson Tide offensive players

