Shaun Wade Officially Declares for NFL Draft

The Ohio State captain and cornerback has played his last game as a Buckeye. He's the first player to declare for the draft this offseason.

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade has declared for the NFL Draft.

Wade is the first Buckeye this offseason to announce his intentions of turning pro, but his decision hardly comes as a surprise. Wade initially opted out of the 2020 season when the Big Ten had postponed the year and had no yet announced plans for returning to competition. But he returned to the team to try and help them win a national title this year, which they ultimately fell one game short of doing.

Wade's career at in Columbus was largely successful, despite the sour note it ended on this past Monday night in the loss to Alabama in the national championship game. While the redshirt junior changed positions this year by moving to outside corner, Wade was named a consensus All-American this year. But the voting process for those five All-American outlets all concluded before the College Football Playoff where Wade struggled at times against Clemson and had a poor performance against DeVonta Smith and Alabama.

Still, his size and athleticism are hard to find in a cornerback and he's rated as a late first round or second round pick.

