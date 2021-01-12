Alabama Beats Ohio State To Claim The National Championship

No team has been able to stop Alabama all season, and the Ohio State Buckeyes were no different, as the Crimson Tide dominated from start to finish, beating Ohio State 52-24.

After forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, Alabama responded with a methodical 12-play, 78-yard drive that was capped off by Najee Harris one-yard run on fourth down.

Ohio State answered quickly, as quarterback Justin Fields hit wideout Chris Olave on a corner route for 20 yards and then threw up the seam to tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who needed just one hand to haul in the throw for a 36-yard gain.

Running back Master Teague capped the drive off with an 8-yard run to tie the game up.

The Buckeyes limited Alabama's big plays early, but the Tide again converted a fourth-down with Harris before quarterback Mac Jones hit Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith for a 5-yard score to cap off an 11-play, 75-yard drive to put the Tide back on top.

Ohio State was again forced to punt, but the Buckeye defense got the ball right back as linebacker Baron Browning sacked Jones and knocked the ball out before falling on it to give Ohio State the ball deep in Alabama territory.

The Buckeyes tied it up two plays later as Teague found the end zone for the second time.

Alabama found its big-play rhythm on the ensuing series, as Jones had completions of 16 yards, 13 yards and 13 yards before hitting running back Najee Harris up the sidelines on a wide open wheel route for a 26-yard score.

After an Ohio State field goal to make it 21-17, the Tide went right back down the field, with Smith beating cornerback Shaun Wade for 44 yards, which set up Smith's 5-yard score two plays later.

After an Ohio State three-and-out, Alabama again quickly went down the field, this time scoring on just three plays, with Smith out-running linebacker Tuf Borland up the backside seam for a 42-yard touchdown.

That quick surge by the Crimson Tide turned a competitive game into a route. Ohio State could not find its way offensively, and the Buckeye defense could not make stops.

Smith went out in the third quarter with a finger injury, but the Tide offense would not be stopped, as Alabama continued to pour it on. Alabama scored on seven of its first nine drives to take a commanding 52-24 lead in the fourth quarter.

Alabama out-gained Ohio State 622-341. Jones completed 36-45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Despite missing much of the second half, Smith finished with 12 catches for 215 yards and three scores.

Harris had 79 rushing yards on 22 carries, but he caught seven passes for 79 yards and a score.

Fields passed for just 194 yards on 17-33 passing.

