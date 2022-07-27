Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Rolls Over Wisconsin, 38-7

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 7 - Oct. 26, 2019

Running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and defensive end Chase Young recorded a school-record-tying four sacks as third-ranked Ohio State rolled over No. 13 Wisconsin, 38-7.

Dobbins outperformed Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor, who had just 52 yards against the Buckeyes after averaging more than 136 yards and two touchdowns in the first seven games of the season, as he also caught three passes for 58 yards.

“J.K. ran with an edge all day,” head coach Ryan Day said afterward. “When you see him run at the second level, when you see him run with his pads down, taking care of the football, out of the backfield, he's very versatile in everything he can do. When you combine that with our offensive line, I think that's why you’re seeing special things out of him.”

Young, meanwhile, finished the rain-soaked game with six tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles – both of which were recovered by linebacker Pete Werner – to find himself in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.

With that performance, Young improved his average almost 1.7 sacks per game. That not only put him a half sack shy of breaking the program record of 14, set by former defensive end Vernon Gholston in 2007, he was also on pace to break the NCAA Division I record of 24 sacks in a single season, set by Arizona State’s Terrell Suggs in 2004.

“His impact was felt throughout the game, and he’s probably the most dominant player in all of college football right now,” Day said. “I had a chance to see Nick Bosa last year and I coached in the NFL and saw some really good players at different times. But he’s as good as I've been around.”

