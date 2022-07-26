According to a report from TMZ Sports, former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested early Tuesday morning for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

The 25-year-old Arnette was pulled over by Miami Beach Police at 8:56 p.m. on Monday, at which time they issued him a citation for driving on a suspended license.

Another licensed driver was permitted to drive Arnette’s gray Dodge Charger away from the traffic stop, however, policed noticed him driving the same vehicle at 12:48 a.m. and pulled him over again.

Arnette was placed under arrest and cited for knowingly driving with a suspended license. They also searched his person, at which time they reportedly found a small bag “containing (a) white powdery substance consistent with that of cocaine” in his front pocket.

Police also reportedly found a straw that was “cut into a small resembling a device that is common for cocaine usage.” He was then booked on the three charges.

This isn’t the first time that Arnette, who was a first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been in trouble with authorities, as he was accused of causing injury in a hit-and-run accident in October, then allegedly berated an employee at a casino after he lost his receipt for valet parking in November.

Arnette was released by the Raiders later that month after he appeared in a TikTok video brandishing multiple firearms and making death threats toward and unspecified person. After spending the final month of the season on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, he signed a reserve/future contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

The Chiefs released Arnette just nine days later after he was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of illegal drug possession and one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

In an odd twist of fate, the Clark County (Nev.) District Attorney’s Office dropped those charges later Tuesday morning.

