Ohio State's Paris Johnson, Dawand Jones On Outland Trophy Watch List

Ohio State offensive tackles Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones were among the 89 players named on Tuesday to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is presented annually to college football’s best interior lineman.

A former five-star prospect from Cincinnati, Johnson started all 13 games at right guard for the Buckeyes last season but is moving to left tackle this fall. He earned second-team all-Big Ten honors after he helped the offense average a nation-leading 561.5 yards and 45.7 points per game.

Jones, meanwhile, is entering his second season as Ohio State’s starting right tackle. The former three-star prospect from Indianapolis played 791 snaps on offense, which was good for third on the team behind only quarterback C.J. Stroud (803) and center Luke Wypler (860).

The Buckeyes have produced four Outland Trophy winners in their history, including offensive guard Jim Parker in 1956, nose tackle Jim Stillwagon in 1970, offensive tackle John Hicks in 1974 and offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1996.

The award is named after Penn offensive tackle and halfback John H. Outland, who is one of only a few players to ever be named an All-American at multiple positions. It was established in 1946, making it the third-oldest major award in college football.

Baylor, Clemson and Georgia are tied for the national lead with three preseason selections apiece, while Ohio State is tied with Michigan and Wisconsin for the most in the Big Ten.

Three finalists for this year's award will be chosen among the Football Writers Association of America’s All-American team, with the winner announced during the ESPN College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

