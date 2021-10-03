Grading the Buckeyes' Defense In Thumping Of Rutgers

The Buckeyes traveled not only to the Garden State, but it appeared back in time on Saturday. Ohio State dominated in all three facets of the game in an absolute drubbing of Rutgers, 52-13. The defense generated three interceptions and scored for the third week in a row.

As far as how to interpret the following grades:

Grading Key

A: National Championship-level play ... dominates the opponent and executes at the highest level.

... dominates the opponent and executes at the highest level. B: Big Ten Championship-level play ... consistently beats opponents, but leaves a few areas to grow.

... consistently beats opponents, but leaves a few areas to grow. C: Bowl Eligble-level play ... does enough to win in a close game to just get bye. Needs to improve quickly.

... does enough to win in a close game to just get bye. Needs to improve quickly. D: Home for the Holidays-level play ... exposed multiple times and a major liability to the greater whole.

... exposed multiple times and a major liability to the greater whole. F: Losing-level play ... unit was dominated in many facets of the game and is a major detriment to success. Major changes needed immediately.

If you missed our offensive grades, check those out here. Let’s take a look at what could be looked back at as a statement game for this young Buckeye team.

Defensive Line: B

The Rushmen pushed Rutgers offensive front back all day long, but didn’t generate as much in the box score. Jaden McKenzie led the room in tackles, but it was the way the collective unit played that was so encouraging.

Larry Johnson was able to rotate guys throughout and continue to get valuable reps. They were able to zone drop some players, something they haven’t done this season until now and it speaks volumes to the athleticism in the room and the confidence that Defensive Play caller Matt Barnes has in the unit. Tyleik Williams continues to be a nightmare matchup inside and Zach Harrison is starting to get back to his healthy self.

Linebacker: B

The most improved room has been the Linebacker room. A week ago, the concern was whether or not there would be enough players to play, but this unit has rallied around one another and are starting to play better football. Matt Barnes is letting them play more downhill and taking them out of covering people in man.

The Tommy Eichenberg interception was a prime example of how far this unit and for that matter, defense has come this fall. Rutgers checked to a crossing route to throw behind the impending perceived pressure the Buckeyes displayed. On the snap of the football, the two inside linebackers dropped into their zone and Eichenberg came away with a great interception. They are maturing and growing in their fundamentals. Hopefully Cody Simon's injury is not particularly serious.

Defensive Back: B+

For the third straight week the group has scored a touchdown. Denzel Burke’s first career touchdown was heavily due in part to Cameron Martinez under cutting the intended target and forcing the previously non intercepted Noah Vedral to throw his first of three of the day. Ronnie Hickman did get beat on the crossing route that was the lone explosive play of the day form Rutgers, but he played well. With 11 tackles, seven being solo. Martinez and Bryson Shaw appear to be playing better football as well. Expect Ohio State to build on this success and continue to disguise their intents resulting in hopefully another week with a defensive touchdown.

