Grading The Buckeyes' Offense Against Rutgers

The Buckeyes traveled not only to the Garden State, but it appeared back in time on Saturday. Ohio State dominated in all three facets of the game in an absolute drubbing of Rutgers, 52-13. The defense generated three interceptions and scored for the third week in a row.

As far as how to interpret the following grades:

Grading Key

A: National Championship-level play ... dominates the opponent and executes at the highest level.

... dominates the opponent and executes at the highest level. B: Big Ten Championship-level play ... consistently beats opponents, but leaves a few areas to grow.

... consistently beats opponents, but leaves a few areas to grow. C: Bowl Eligble-level play ... does enough to win in a close game to just get bye. Needs to improve quickly.

... does enough to win in a close game to just get bye. Needs to improve quickly. D: Home for the Holidays-level play ... exposed multiple times and a major liability to the greater whole.

... exposed multiple times and a major liability to the greater whole. F: Losing-level play ... unit was dominated in many facets of the game and is a major detriment to success. Major changes needed immediately.

Let’s take a look at what could be looked back at as a statement game for this young Buckeye team.

Quarterback: A

Welcome back C.J. Stroud! Stroud threw for 330 yards, 5 touchdowns and went 17-23. He was magnificent against Rutgers. He looked polished and poised. He was able to follow through on his throws and hit open receivers all day long. The Buckeyes scored in each drive that he was a part of against the Scarlet Knights. He is setting the table for a great run in Big Ten play. His rare combination of youth, but incredible vision and decision making put him in a class of his own.

Running Back: B+

TreVeyon Henderson is generationally good. The Ohio State had the luxury of not having him carry the ball more than eight times on Saturday. With that being said, he still had the ability to average 8.9 yards a carry and the opening score of the contest. The emergence of Marcus Crowley was great to see. He took advantage of his seven carries and ran hard. Master Teague had a hard hat 4.7 yards a carry and demonstrated the depth of the room is a great luxury. Miyan Williams should return soon, giving the Buckeyes another weapon going forward.

Offensive Line: A-

The Buckeyes are generating video game numbers week in and week out. It all starts up front. When C.J. Stroud can set his feet to the tune of 330 yards and the run game generates over 200 yards a game, the offensive line is clicking. It was encouraging to see Thayer Munford back. Paris Johnson Jr. is quietly dominating at the guard position, while Luke Wypler, Nicholas Petit-Frere, and Dawand Jones continue to excel. If these guys keep going in this direction, you can see this team playing in a marquee bowl game or two!

Tight End: A-

Jeremy Ruckert is a big reason the Buckeyes have been so successful in running the football this season. What has been more exciting is that the rest of the room is following in suit. Ruckert hauled in four balls and did score his first touchdown of the season. The creativity of Day and Wilson is starting to emerge. The package with Gee Scott Jr. has unlimited potential. He can line up anywhere and will be a matchup nightmare for linebackers. They lined him up in three different spots on Saturday. Expect to see this to grow.

Wide Receiver: A

This room is outstanding! I don’t know if there is a better trio in college football of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Olave was in a class of his own yesterday. He takes easy completions and extends them into explosive plays. Of his 119 receiving yards yesterday, 44 of them came after the catch, not to be one upped by Garret Wilson who had 46 yards after the catch. Smith-Njigba had 35 yards after catch. The room not only catches the football, they are explosive after they receive it. If they don’t have it, they relentlessly block.

