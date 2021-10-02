Ohio State DT Noah Potter Undergoes Emergency Eye Surgery

The redshirt sophomore got his eye checked out after losing his peripheral vision this weekend.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter was listed as unavailable for Saturday’s game at Rutgers and now we know why.

In the middle of the game, the 6-foot-6 and 275-pound Potter tweeted that he underwent emergency eye surgery because of a loss of peripheral vision.

“What a crazy past 24 hours,” Potter said on Twitter. “Thankful for the doctors and everyone’s prayers. Can’t wait to be back soon.”

A former four-star prospect from Mentor, Ohio, Potter has played in eight games since he arrived on campus ahead of the 2019 season, recording two tackles. He has not not appeared in a game this season, however, and will likely miss more time as he recovers from the unexpected surgery.

