Ohio State's Mitch Rossi Scores First Career Touchdown At Rutgers

The 1-yard reception put the Buckeyes up 31-6 early in the second quarter.

Facing 2nd-and-goal from the Rutgers 1-yard line, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud found senior tight end Mitch Rossi for the first touchdown of the latter’s career.

Rossi, a walk-on from Franklin, Tenn., lined up in the backfield, presumably to be a lead blocker for redshirt junior running back Master Teague after he came up just short of a touchdown one play prior.

Stroud then faked the handoff to Teague and quickly found Rossi, who leaked out of the backfield to the flat on the right side. He caught the ball at the goal line and turned upfield untouched for the score.

The score put the Buckeyes up 31-6 just a little over two minutes into the second quarter. It was the second touchdown pass on the afternoon for Stroud, who returned to action after a one-game absence to rest his ailing right shoulder.

Rossi, meanwhile, doubled his career reception total, as he caught one pass for eight yards in the 2019 victory over Maryland.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Jantzen Dunn Suffers Apparent Leg Injury On Kickoff Coverage

Ohio State Senior LB Palaie Gaoteote Unavailable Against Rutgers

2022 Iowa S Xavier Nwankpa Includes Ohio State Among Top 3 Schools

Tyreke Smith Unavailable, Palaie Gaoteote Game-Time Decision Against Rutgers

Game Preview: No. 11 Ohio State Resumes Big Ten Play At Rutgers

What To Watch For In Week 5 Of The 2021 College Football Season

2023 Pickerington Central Safety Sonny Styles Includes Ohio State In Top 5

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!