Field Design Revealed For Peach Bowl Between Ohio State And Georgia

The field design for tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl between fourth-ranked Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia has been revealed.

As usual, the logo for the Peach Bowl is placed at midfield, with the wordmark of the game’s presenting sponsor – Chick-fil-A – painted between the hashes at the 25-yard lines.

The College Football Playoff logos can be seen on the 25-yard lines, as well, albeit on the south side of the field after being on opposing sidelines for the first three years of the playoff.

The Buckeyes’ end zone – which is on the east side of Mercedes-Benz Stadium – features an “Ohio State” wordmark in scarlet with a white and gray stroke against a turf-colored background.

This is the first time this font has been used in the end zone at a bowl game, as the Buckeyes now have it against a scarlet background it in the north end zone of Ohio Stadium after replacing the turf last offseason.

The Bulldogs’ end zone, meanwhile, matches the design in the west end of Sanford Stadium, with a white “Georgia” wordmark outlined in red against a turf-colored background. Both include the playoff logo left of the wordmark.

Ohio State is notably 2-0 in the College Football Playoff when playing on a field with end zones that feature a turf-colored background, including the 2015 Sugar Bowl win over Alabama and 2021 Sugar Bowl win over Clemson.

Georgia, on the other hand, has not played a playoff game with turf-colored end zones despite that being typical for bowl games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the 2018 national title game had black backgrounds instead, a staple of the playoff era.

Kickoff for tonight’s Peach Bowl is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

