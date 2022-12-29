Ohio State’s Miyan Williams Dealing With "Stomach Bug," Expected To Play Against Georgia

Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams returned to practice on Thursday after dealing with a "stomach bug" and is expected to play in the Peach Bowl against Georgia on Saturday.

“We'll just kind of take it as we go,” head coach Ryan Day said during his media availability at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday morning.

This is the latest in a long line of ailments for the running backs room, as sophomore TreVeyon Henderson will miss the College Football Playoff after undergoing surgery on his injured left foot. Williams also missed two games – and left two others – with wrist, knee and ankle injuries.

“The one thing is we’ve kind of been working through that all season,” Day said. “The good news is that our guys have responded well to it, and some guys have stepped up. This is not something new.

“(Henderson) was working really hard to get back on the field, and I give him a lot of credit for that, but in the end, he just had to have the surgery and that was the right thing for Tre. All of these guys have been preparing hard, and we have some good options going into this game.”

Williams, who has rushed for 817 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, was notably absent from his media availability on Tuesday and Thursday. He’ll be needed against the nation’s top run defense, as the Bulldogs have allowed just 77.0 yards per game and five total touchdowns on the ground.

With Williams limited in the regular-season finale against Michigan, junior DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum rushed for a season-high 83 yards on 14 carries. Expect him and freshman Dallan Hayden – who is third on the team with 510 yards and five touchdowns – to have a role against Georgia, as well.

“He’s had a great month of preparation,” Day said of Hayden. “We’re going to need him to win this game.”

