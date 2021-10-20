Ohio State Freshman Walk-On LB Jackson Kuwatch Loses Black Stripe

Kuwatch was one of two freshman walk-ons to have his stripe removed after Tuesday's practice.

Ohio State linebacker Jackson Kuwatch joined fellow freshman walk-on Toby Wilson in having his black stripe removed following Tuesday evening’s practice.

The 6-foot-4 and 235-pound Kuwatch joined the program this summer after a successful high school career at West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West. He’s yet to appear in any games this season but has made an impact on scout team in practice.

“This guy comes to practice every day and works his tail off,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said as senior Cade Kacherski removed the stripe from Kuwatch’s helmet. “He never complains.”

Kuwatch becomes the 20th true freshman to shed his black stripe this year, joining fellow linebacker Reid Carrico, who did so back in April.

“I just want to thank everyone in this huddle for welcoming me into the brotherhood,” Kuwatch said. “Shoutout to H2, Coach (Al) Washington, Coach (Joe) Lyberger, Coach (Joe) Bolden. Go Bucks.”

