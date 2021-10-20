2022 St. Clairsville OT Avery Henry Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a pledge from a developmental in-state prospect.

Ohio State landed its second commitment in as many days when St. Clairsville, Ohio, three-star offensive tackle Avery Henry pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-6 and 305-pound Henry, who is considered the 134th-best offensive tackle and No. 1,323 prospect overall in the class of 2022, was previously committed to Iowa State but reopened his recruitment following an unofficial visit to Ohio State for the win over Akron on Sept. 25.

Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa attended Henry’s game against Wheeling (W.V.) Central Catholic on Friday night and then extended a scholarship offer on Monday evening. It then took him just two day to accept the opportunity.

Henry becomes the 16th member the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class, following lead of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson, who committed on Tuesday afternoon.

He’s also the third offensive lineman in the class, joining West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star tackle Tegra Tshabola and Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek four-star George Fitzpatrick.

BuckeyesNow will have more on Henry’s pledge shortly.

