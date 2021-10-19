Analyzing The Impact Of Florida DE Kenyatta Jackson's Ohio State Commitment

An in-depth look at what Jackson will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.

Ohio State just secured a commitment from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson, who picked the Buckeyes on Tuesday afternoon over finalists Alabama and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-5 and 235-pound Jackson comes from one of the top high school programs in the state of Florida, as the Lions have won three of the last four Class 3A state championships. They’ve also produced a couple of first-round NFL Draft picks, including linebacker Jon Beason and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and multiple Division-I prospects over the last two decades.

“This is a huge get for Ohio State,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said on this week’s 'Building The Buckeyes' podcast. “These are the types of kids that they have gone down to South Florida to get, with the Bosa brothers, and this is another one – at least physically – that seems right in line with that.

“I don’t know if Kenyatta is as polished as the Bosa brothers, so any comparison there might be too high praise off the rip. But when you talk about the frame and there’s room to fill out here. I’m very curious to see how his body changes in a strength and conditioning program like Ohio State’s, but right now, the floor is an extremely physical and long edge rusher.

“There’s certain positions where it should look easy at certain times. I think ball carriers on offense that are legitimate Power 5 prospects and pass rushers, in particular, where there should be flashes of dominance and it should look easier than we’re used to, and that checks out with Kenyatta.

“He’s matured a lot. He’s team captain. For a kid down there where he’s teammates with so many other elite prospects, including another Ohio State commitment in Ryan Turner, that says a lot.”

Jackson has recorded 32 tackles and eight sacks in just five games for the Lions this season, which is once reason why Garcia said his head coach, Damon Jones, refers to him as a "program-changing recruit." Defensive line coach Larry Johnson apparently had high praise, too, during his official visit in late June.

“Coach Johnson compared me to Chase Young and Joey Bosa,” Jackson said. “Just the quickness, the speed rush and that we can run sideline to sideline. We’re real flexible off the edge. We can bend real good. Things like that.”

As for how Jackson – who will finish his high school career in the Under Armour All-America Game in early January – fits into the class, he’s the first defensive lineman to commit to the Buckeyes for the current recruiting cycle, though Johnson plans to take four or five more players in the trenches.

Keep an eye on the likes of Duncanville, Texas, four-star Omari Abor; Imhotep Institute Charter four-star Enai White; and Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace five-star Shemar Stewart at end and Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star Caden Curry; Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star Hero Kanu; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Christen Miller; and Owasso, Okla., four-star Chris McClellan at tackle.

Several players from that group are expected on campus for the Penn State game on Oct. 30, so it might not be long before Jackson has company in the class.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Florida Defensive End Kenyatta Jackson Commits To Ohio State

Major Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Indiana

Ohio State's Oct. 30 Game Against Penn State Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In AP, Coaches Poll Following Open Week

Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Gets First NFL Win With Jacksonville Jaguars

Ohio State Seeking Fan Input For New Turf Design At Ohio Stadium

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!