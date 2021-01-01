Harry Miller Out vs. Clemson

Ohio State LG Harry Miller did not travel with the Buckeyes to New Orleans.

Ohio State starting left guard Harry Miller is not going to play against the Clemson Tigers on Friday. According to a Facebook post that his mother Kristina posted Friday, Harry Miller has tested positive for CoVID-19 and did not travel with the team to New Orleans.

Here's the message she posted on Facebook:

"GOOD Riddance 22!!!! We should be partying in New Orleans with our Buckeye Family, but in true 2020 fashion, Harry had The Rona and can’t play, or even travel with his brothers. **(He’s TOTALLY FINE, had cold-like symptoms for 3 days, no smell, but obviously extremely disappointed to miss this huge game). I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 2021 than with a Buckeye Victory over #ThatTeamDownSouth !!!!!"

The Buckeyes (and Clemson) will release their game day status reports roughly one hour prior to kickoff, so its not currently known which other players may be unavailable for Ohio State today.

Miller moved from left guard to center for the Michigan State game several weeks ago when the Buckeyes were missing three starters on the offensive line. But he has started each of the other five games at left guard and he's had a decent season. Miller earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media.

Without Miller available, Ohio State will likely turn to Matthew Jones. Jones was the starting left guard against Michigan State.

