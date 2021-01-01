NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Search

Harry Miller Out vs. Clemson

Ohio State LG Harry Miller did not travel with the Buckeyes to New Orleans.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State starting left guard Harry Miller is not going to play against the Clemson Tigers on Friday. According to a Facebook post that his mother Kristina posted Friday, Harry Miller has tested positive for CoVID-19 and did not travel with the team to New Orleans.

Here's the message she posted on Facebook:

"GOOD Riddance 22!!!!

We should be partying in New Orleans with our Buckeye Family, but in true 2020 fashion, Harry had The Rona and can’t play, or even travel with his brothers. **(He’s TOTALLY FINE, had cold-like symptoms for 3 days, no smell, but obviously extremely disappointed to miss this huge game).

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 2021 than with a Buckeye Victory over #ThatTeamDownSouth !!!!!"

The Buckeyes (and Clemson) will release their game day status reports roughly one hour prior to kickoff, so its not currently known which other players may be unavailable for Ohio State today.

Miller moved from left guard to center for the Michigan State game several weeks ago when the Buckeyes were missing three starters on the offensive line. But he has started each of the other five games at left guard and he's had a decent season. Miller earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media.

Without Miller available, Ohio State will likely turn to Matthew Jones. Jones was the starting left guard against Michigan State.

-----

You may also like:

Sugar Bowl Game Preview: Ohio State vs. Clemson

X's and O's: Three Keys for the Buckeyes to Beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl

Ohio State vs. Clemson Game Prediction

Ohio State Keenly Aware of Clemson's Sign-Stealing History

Five Major Storylines for Ohio State, Clemson CFP Rematch

Three Most Pressing Questions Ahead of the Sugar Bowl

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Harry Miller
Football

Harry Miller Out vs. Clemson

Chris-Olave-Clemson-2019
Football

Final Pregame Thoughts Before Ohio State, Clemson Meet in Sugar Bowl

Shaun Wade Trevor Lawrence
Football

Shaun Wade's Shot at Redemption is One of the Great Buckeye Stories of the Year

Baron Browning
Football

How to Watch, Stream Ohio State vs. Clemson

Ohio State Football
Football

Game Preview: No. 2 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

ohio state head coach interview
Football

Ohio State Has Arrived in New Orleans!

Nick Saban
Football

Game Prediction: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

Jonathon Cooper
Football

Game Prediction: Clemson vs. Ohio State

Jonathon Cooper
Football

Davis, Wade, Cooper Earn AFCA All-American Honors